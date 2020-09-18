Morocco, AstraZeneca Agree on Purchase of R-Pharm’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday to purchase doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Russian pharmaceutical group R-Pharm.

R-Pharm signed a licensing deal with UK’s AstraZeneca in July to produce and distribute doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Morocco’s minister signed the MoU in a videoconference with the General Director of R-Pharma, Vasily Ignatiev, and the vice president of Astrazeneca, according to Morocco’s state media.

The agreement seeks to secure Morocco’s sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The signing of the agreement took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit attended the ceremony along with other Moroccan officials, including Moroccan Foreign Minister Nassser Bourita and Minister of Finance Mohamed Benchaaboun.

The agreement comes after a notable increase in Morocco’s number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

To date, Morocco has recorded 94,504 total cases, including 1,714 deaths and 74,930 recoveries.

The Ministry of Health warned that the situation is worsening and shared its goal to reduce the reproduction rate (R0) to below 1.

Like all countries, Morocco is racing to secure COVID-19 vaccines.

The North African country signed in August an agreement with China National Biotec Group Limited (CNBG) on COVID-19 vaccine trials.