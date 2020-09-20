Morocco’s Favorite Sweets Soft Coconut Cookies With Apricot Jam

Unless you hate one of the ingredients, the taste of these coconut cookies will make you fall in love from the first bite.

Moroccan sweets, especially cookies, complete the extraordinary structure of Morocco’s cuisine. The list of recipes for Moroccan sweets is full of wonderful treats—and these soft coconut cookies with apricot jam could be just what you are looking for.

When my sister-in-law once served the coconut cookies on one of Morocco’s holidays, I did not think I would be fond of them from the first bite. Before digging in, I told myself nothing could beat the taste of chocolate cakes and chocolate-based cookies—but I must admit I was wrong.

With a busy work schedule, I hardly prepare anything out of the ordinary. But the straightforward ingredients and preparation procedure definitely help even the laziest cook follow through.

I could write a full article about how I feel when I take a bite of my favorite sweets, but instead I will show you the easiest way to make it happen.

Ingredients for Morocco’s favorite cookies

One-quarter stick soft butter

4 eggs

1 cup of cooking oil

1 cup of granulated sugar

2 tablespoons of baking powder

1 packet of vanilla powder

750 grams of all-purpose flour

1 pot of apricot jam (liquid, about 500 grams)

250 grams of coconut flakes

Half a cup of rose water

Make Morocco’s favorite cookies happen

Put your butter in a large bowl and start kneading it with your hand until it is soft enough. Add your sugar and keep mixing with your hand until you achieve a white, creamy paste.

Next, add your eggs one by one while still working the paste with your hands. After that, add your oil, vanilla, and 250 grams of flour, with the baking powder.

Keep working your paste with both hands, while adding more flour until you get a fluffy dough. You can skip adding more flour if you think your paste is coherent and fluffy enough. Make sure your paste is not hard, because we need a very soft canavas for our artsy cookies.

Coat a baking sheet with some cooking oil if you do not have wax paper. This will help you avoid burning your cookies or having them get stuck.

After pre-heating to 180 degrees Celsius, put your baking sheet in the oven for 10 minutes. Make sure to stick around the oven, because the cookies will be ready in just a few minutes.

When it is time to remove them from the oven, know that you are less than 10 minutes away from tasting the very best cookies Morocco has to offer—unless you’re not a coconut fan.

In a pot on the stove, cook the apricot jam and the rose water on medium heat for five minutes.

Put the jam mixture in a large bowl and start dipping your cookies, five to six pieces at a time, taking them out once they are coated with liquid. Now dip them in the coconut flakes and put them in a box or on a plate. Continue dipping all the cookies until you are done.

I usually prefer them hot, but my sister-in-law usually puts them in the refrigerator before serving them with mint tea.

Morocco’s favorite coconut cookies are among the little things in life that make me happy, and if you try making them with the same passion, I am sure they will become a source of your joy too!

Bon appetit!