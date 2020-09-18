The health ministry also reported 1,760 more recoveries and 41 additional deaths.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,760 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 97,264.

This is the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that Morocco has recorded in one day.

Morocco also reported an additional 1,760 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients now stands at 76,690, with a national recovery rate of 78.8%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 41 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,755. The mortality rate remains at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 18,819 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, September 18.

Morocco counts 264 patients with severe symptoms, including 41 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 21,033 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,245,043 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. The region counts the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The region of Marrakech-Safi also recorded 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The region confirmed 295 new cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 401 new cases and three deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa confirmed 169 new cases and four additional fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 151 new cases and two deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 116 new cases and five fatalities.

The Oriental region recorded 115 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 109 new infections and three fatalities.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 70 additional COVID-19 cases and one death.

The regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab, Guelmim-Oued Noun, and Draa-Tafilalet confirmed no additional fatalities. However, Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases, Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed nine, and Draa-Tafilalet reported 162.

As part of Morocco’s fight against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced today it made 247 deals with 98 different companies to purchase medical supplies, with a budget of $206 million.

These include drugs and personal protective equipment. The ministry also reassured Moroccans that the country has sufficient stocks of medicines used in COVID-19 treatment.