Morocco Extends Strict Lockdown in Casablanca for 2 More Weeks

City residents will have to abide by the same preventive measures adopted after the government reimposed lockdown measures in Casablanca on September 7.

Rabat – Morocco has extended firm lockdown measures for an additional 14 days in the city of Casablanca to continue to combat the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Authorities based the decision on conclusions from daily monitoring and regular evaluation operations that committees under the prefecture of Casablanca conduct.

The Moroccan government decided to extend the measures it imposed on September 7, which were set to expire after two weeks. They will now renew on Monday, September 21, for another two weeks.

The lockdown measures include the closure of entrances and exits leading to and from Casablanca.

Citizens and residents wishing to travel to and from the city need an exceptional movement permit signed and stamped by authorities.

The lockdown measures also include the closure of all schools in Casablanca at all levels, including universities. Schools will continue to provide online classes.

Local markets will continue closing at 3 p.m., while cafes and shops should close at 8 p.m. and restaurants have to shut their doors at 9 p.m.

The September 7 lockdown measures also included a night curfew, whereby Casablanca residents are able to leave their homes between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The measure excludes health professionals and employees whose work requires them to go out beyond curfew hours, with authorization.

The government called on Moroccans to strictly respect the recommendations of the public authorities and the necessary preventive measures, including social distancing, hygiene rules, and the obligation to wear a mask.