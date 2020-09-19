The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 19,013 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 19.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,552 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 99,816.

Morocco also reported an additional 2,318 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients now stands at 79,008, with a national recovery rate of 79.2%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 40 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,795. The mortality rate remains at 1.8%.

Morocco counts 274 patients with severe symptoms, including 39 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 21,322 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,266,356 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,059 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 312 new cases and three deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 270 new cases and three additional fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 240 new cases and two deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 162 new cases and five deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 160 new cases and three deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes confirmed 101 new infections and four fatalities.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported 96 new cases and five deaths.

The Oriental region recorded 62 new cases and two deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 50 new cases and zero fatalities.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region recorded 18 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths.