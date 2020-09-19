At midnight today the US will unilaterally reimpose snapback sanctions on Iran against the will of the global community.

Rabat – The US intends to impose its will on the world and reimpose snapback sanctions against Iran, and against the will of the global community. The move is expected tonight at midnight, with the US set to officially declare itself above all other nations by nagging other UN members about implementing UN-wide sanctions against Iran.

The US is claiming the right to reimpose UN-wide sanctions on Iran, mandating all UN members to follow its decision. The US is doing so as an original signatory of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the “Iran Nuclear Deal.”

Other nations have decried the US’ continued unilateral moves, arguing that it has lost the right to dictate the terms and direction of the “Iran Deal” when it abandoned the agreement in 2017. The US reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran in 2017 in an effort to undermine the nuclear deal.

Saturday September 19, 2020 is set to enter the annals of US history. Domestically,the day follows the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an event that could shift the country in a fundamentalist christian direction. In the diplomatic realm, meanwhile, the US will officially abandon any pretense that it is beholden to international norms or conventions.

According to renowned US scientist and linguist Noam Chomsky the US has long imposed its will on the world under a cloak of faux appreciation for international law and conventions. It’s decision to unilaterally demand that the UN bend to its will by reimposing snapback sanctions on Iran appears to reveal that US diplomats no longer even pretend to care.

Opposed by all other permanent Security Council members, the US is unilaterally reimposing “UN sanctions” on Iran. Many diplomats say the move is “isolating” the United States. For a number of US diplomats, however, the untoward sanctions allow the US to take its rightful place as the supreme nation to rule the world. “We believe deeply that this is good for the peoples of all nations,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated.

If UN members indeed comply with the US-mandated reinstatement of sanctions it would likely mean the end of the 2015 nuclear non-proliferation deal with Iran. It would force Britain, China, the EU, France, Germany and Russia to reinstate sanctions that would make the deal irrelevant. The “Nuclear Deal” offered sanctions relief in exchange for Iranian commitment to not develop nuclear weapons.

The move is likely another stunt by the Trump administration to use foreign policy as a way to skew the 2020 US presidential elections. On Monday the US will announce a new package of sanctions likely aimed at provoking Iran into a reaction that Trump can use to escalate the situation.

