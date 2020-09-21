UAE Police Arrest Moroccan Actress Mariam Hussein

Salah Al Jassmi, the brother of Emirati singer Hussein is determined to continue criticizing the Moroccan actress.

Rabat – Police in Dubai recently arrested Moroccan actress Mariam Hussein for not respecting COVID-19 preventive measures recommended by authorities.

The police arrested the actress after she organized a few birthday parties without respecting the COVID-19 preventive measures, according to Emirati media.

The actress also shared videos from her parties, where showing many guests without masks and not respecting social distancing amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Gulf country reported over 84,916 cases, including 74,273 recoveries, and 4040 deaths to date.

Emirati journalist Saleh Al Jassmi, the brother of renowned singer Hussein Al Jassmi slammed the actress on social networks after she shared videos from her party.

In one of the videos, the journalist addressed his followers, saying: “Maybe you have noticed the increase of COVID-19 cases in the UAE lately… The country is not negligent… some people are being reckless, and over the past two days one of the social media celebrities held a birthday party with a large gathering… no masks… no social distancing… and nothing.”

He also wondered how long Mariam Hussein will remain “exempt from accountability and for how long will we remain silent about it?”

This is not the first tie for Mariam Hussein to face arrest. A video footage from a New Year’s Eve party in late 2017 shows Hussein dancing with American rapper Tyga.

Al Jasmi filed a case against the actress for her “offensive acts.”

Police then arrested Mariam Hussein in early 2018, and she was later handed a two-month prison sentence.

The Moroccana actress then posted a statement a few days after her arrest, announcing that she was pardoned by the “state of justice and law.”

“I would like to thank my country, the United Arab Emirates. May this country grow more glorious and prosperous. I especially would like to thank our sovereign leaders and our sheikhs, the rulers of the state, who laid the foundations of justice and equality for all those who live in this nation which is dear to our hearts,” Mariam Hussein said after her arrest.