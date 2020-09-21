Moroccan Student Wins Medal at International Olympiad in Informatics

Mohammed El Khatri scored 260 points out of the 580 points the national team earned during the competition.

Rabat – Moroccan student Mohamed El Kahtri won the bronze medal in the finals of the 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), held remotely from September 13-19.

The Ministry of Education announced the news, saying four candidates represented the North African country.

The Moroccan national team earned a score of 580 points, of which El Khatri alone secured 260.

The ministry described the news as “very honorable” for Morocco and its education system.

El Khatri represented the regional academy in the Casablanca-Settat region.

The four-member Moroccan team also includes Nabil Boudraa, Ayman Moutii, and Ayman Riad Essouhl, who represented the regional education academy of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra.

The ministry conveyed its congratulations to all members of the national team and their parents.

The informatics field knows IOI as the “most prestigious computer science” contest for secondary and high school students across the world.

Moroccan students have taken part in several annual International Olympiad in Informatics competitions.

The main objective of IOI is to encourage students to explore their talent in the field of informatics.

It also seeks to foster “friendly international relationships among computer scientists and informatics educators.”

The competition starts when each participating country chooses a team of up to four contestants to represent their nation.

“The team, accompanied by a team leader and deputy leader, will compete in a two-day competition. Each contestant competes individually to maximise their score by solving three algorithmic problems within five hours.”

The first International Olympiad in Informatics occurred in 1989 in Pravetz, Bulgaria, and Morocco first participated in 2017.