The health ministry also confirmed 25 additional fatalities.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,376 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 103,119.

Morocco also reported an additional 3,426 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

This is the country’s highest daily number of COVID-19 recoveries recorded so far.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers now stands at 84,158, with a national recovery rate of 81.6%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 25 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,855. The mortality rate remains at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 17,106 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, September 21.

Morocco counts 300 patients with severe symptoms, including 41 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,085 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,307,457 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 495 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco and the city of Casablanca currently under strict lockdown measures.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 296 new cases and two deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 88 new cases and two additional fatalities.

The Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 84 new cases and zero fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 79 new cases and two deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 75 new cases and two deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes also confirmed 75 new infections. The region saw three additional fatalities.

The Oriental region recorded 74 new cases and one death.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded one additional COVID-19 case each and no deaths.