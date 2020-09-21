Morocco Arrests Man for Selling Fake COVID-19 Face Masks in Casablanca

The man bought the masks from an industrial zone in Casablanca, and put them in boxes bearing the brand of a company that sells medical face masks.

Rabat – Morocco’s police arrested on Monday a 32-year-old man in Casablanca for his alleged involvement in a case of fraud and for selling fake face masks for COVID-19.

The suspect bought the masks from a workshop in the Moulay Rachid industrial zone and put them in boxes bearing the brand of companies that sell “this type of medical equipment,” the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

Police arrested the suspect after receiving a complaint that a company filed against him.

Searches carried out as part of an investigation enabled police to seize 121,600 fake protective masks.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

Morocco launched local production of face masks at textile factories to ensure sufficient supply, and to alleviate economic pressures on industrial units given the COVID-19 pandemic’s repercussions.

The country also started exporting locally-produced face masks to several European countries, including France.

King Mohammed VI urged the government to ensure affordable prices for the masks in Morocco. Wearing them became mandatory on April 7.

Anyone who fails to wear face masks in public in Morocco faces a fine of MAD 300 to MAD 1,300 ($32 to $140) and/or a prison sentence ranging between one to three months.

The health ministry continues to call on citizens to abide by all preventive measures that seek to limit the spread of the pandemic.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 103,119 COVID-19 cases, including 84,158 recoveries and 1,855 deaths.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is now 17,106.