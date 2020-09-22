Fire Ravages Storage Warehouse in Casablanca

Rabat – The city of Casablanca saw at dawn on Tuesday, September 22 a fire ravaging a storage warehouse in the industrial zone of Sidi Bernoussi, causing serious material damage.

The Regional Civil Protection Command of Casablanca revealed that news of the fire came around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters intervened and successfully contained the flames before they spread to other units nearby.

Civil Protection did not report any casualties.

The fight to put out the fire went on through the morning due to the flammable nature of some products in storage, such as diapers.

Several companies selling paint products, communication devices, clothes, baby diapers, and more have used the warehouse that belongs to an international logistics company.

The industrial zone in Casablanca saw several fires in the past year, including one that took place on August 3 in a candy factory in the Beausejour district.

Similarly, the fire broke out at dawn and caused significant material damage but no fatalities.

The production unit that went ablaze in early August belongs to the Pastor Macao company—a 72-year-old leading chocolate and candy manufacturer in Morocco.

Over 80 firefighters contributed to extinguishing the flames.

In October 2019, the bus warehouse belonging to M’dina Bus, the company managing urban buses in Casablanca, caught fire. It also caused massive material damage but no human casualties.

The fire marked the end of a contract between the city of Casablanca and M’dina Bus, a company that Moroccans had long criticized for poor quality of services.

Away from the industrial zone of Casablanca, the headquarters of Moroccan mobile operator Inwi caught fire in July 2019. The flames broke out over two floors and lasted two hours. The blaze caused no casualties, thanks to the evacuation system in the building.