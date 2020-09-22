Moroccan Students 2nd Foreign Nationality at France’s L’X University

On average, approximately 40,000 Moroccan students study in France each year.

Rabat – Moroccan students represent the second largest population of foreign students at the Polytechnic University in France or “l’Ecole Polytechnique,” also known as “l’X.”

The university told Morocco World News that it counts 43 Moroccans out of 300 international students in its incoming class. This makes Morocco the second most common foreign nationality among new students.

Despite the special circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the university managed to open its doors to students, in total compliance with the necessary preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

In addition, Ecole Polytechnique will organize an online open house for incoming and prospective students on October 10 at 10 a.m. It will allow them to discover the school’s various academic programs in an “interactive” virtual setting.

This is the second consecutive year of l’X organizing an open house. The university will conduct the event in French and English to encourage broad participation.

The upcoming virtual event, titled “Training, research, entrepreneurship and innovation, discover l’X differently,” concerns both French and international students.

L’X is one of the most renowned universities in France. In particular, it offers highly-regarded engineering programs, at the bachelor, master, and doctoral levels.

On average, approximately 40,000 Moroccan students study in France each year. The vast majority leave Morocco right after high school.

The number represents 5.53% of foreign students who pursue higher education in the European country.

France has remained Moroccan students’ main foreign destination for higher education for several decades.

The 2020-2021 academic year in France, however, comes with unprecedentedly high registration fees for students coming from outside of Europe.

The French Council of State approved an increase in the registration fee within the framework of a decree it approved on July 1.

The legislation stipulates that non-European students will have to pay €2,770. Compared to the previous fee of €170, the new price represents a 1,529% increase.