Dismantled Terror Cell Morocco to Prosecute Five Suspects

The suspects were arrested on September 10 while in the advanced stages of planning terror attacks on Moroccan cities.

Rabat – Morocco’s general prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Rabat announced that five suspects in the terror cell arrests of September 10 came before the investigating judge today, September 22.

The general prosecutor revealed in a press release today that two individuals are suspects on charges including forming a criminal organization to prepare and commit terrorist acts, making explosives, possessing and using weapons, and attempting to manufacture explosives.

Morocco also suspects the two individuals of attempting premeditated attacks on the life of others “as part of a collective project aimed at harming public order by means of intimidation, terror and violence.” They also face suspicion of gathering funds with the intention of using them to commit terrorist acts.

Further allegations include inciting and persuading others to commit terrorist acts, praising acts of terrorism and a terrorist cell, disobedience, holding unauthorized public meetings, and engaging in activity with an unlicensed association.

The judiciary suspects the three others of forming a criminal organization to prepare and commit terrorist acts, within a collective project to harm public order by means of intimidation, terror, and violence.

Morocco also suspects the second group of inciting and persuading others to commit terrorist acts, praising acts that constitute terrorism, and praising a terror cell, in addition to holding general meetings without prior permission and engaging in activity with an unlicensed association.

The examining magistrate ordered the suspects into custody following their interrogation at the Court of First Instance.

Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) arrested five suspected ISIS-affiliated members of a terror cell on September 10 in Tangier and Tiflet, Skhirat, and Temara near Rabat.

During the operation, BCIJ personnel seized several materials, including cylindrical tubes, explosive belts, pressure cookers, and suspicious liquids and powders.

Morocco’s security services indicated that the suspects were in the advanced stages of planning terror attacks in multiple Moroccan cities.