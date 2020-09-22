The housing and urban policy ministry follows the royal instructions of setting up an approach of solidarity.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Housing and Urban Policy, Nouzha Bouchareb, said today in Rabat that intermediate cities constitute important strategic links that contribute to the structuring of the national urban framework.

The minister’s statement took place during the second workshop on intermediate cities under the theme: “The role of intermediate cities in the post-COVID.” The event falls under the National Strategy of Intermediate Cities in articulation with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the World Urban Agendas.

The intermediate cities of tomorrow must be “an engine of economic growth, creativity, innovation and attraction,” the minister stressed.

Intermediate cities are provinces with a population of between 50,000 and one million inhabitants.

The minister underlined the need to build these cities in a manner that embraces diversity and cohesion and facilitates a resilient economy. She emphasized the growing capacity of intermediate cities to enhance organizational expertise.

Bouchareb highlighted Morocco’s strategy for intermediate cities that the ministry aims to set up in coordination with various stakeholders in the domain.

Commenting on the strategy, the Moroccan official said it will be based on strengthening the resilience of the urban network, supporting territorial equity and territorial development, setting up a mode of governance, and identifying funding and support mechanisms.

King Mohammed VI gave a series of instructions related to the COVID-19 crisis, including setting up an approach of solidarity with the main objective of saving lives as well as boosting economic activity and maintaining jobs.

Bouchareb linked the royal instructions to the fact that the crisis revealed several flaws in the urban system in Morocco, including the sector of housing and equipment and mobility. This, according to the minister, is an opportunity to review the way of planning and managing cities.

Bouchareb recalled Morocco’s commitment to promote social inclusion, reduce inequalities and disparities, and adopt territorial reforms.

In 2018, the northern city of Chefchaouen won the award of “Climate Initiatives 2018 African Communities” in the category of Intermediate City in Africa.

The Secretary-General of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, presented the award to Chefchaouen Municipal Council President Mohamed Sefiani at the closing ceremony of the symposium.

The ceremony took place as part of the summit of Africities.