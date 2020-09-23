2.9 Degree Earthquake Hits the Province of Larache, Northern Morocco

This is the second earthquake in Morocco during the month of September.

Rabat – Morocco on Tuesday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 degrees on the Richter scale in the northern province of Larache.

The National Institute of Geophysics (ING) announced that the epicenter of the earthquake is located in Rissana Janoubia, a commune in the city of Larache.

The earthquake hit the town at 10:03:32 p.m, according to the ING’s national seismic monitoring and alert network.

The quake was 54 kilometers deep, with a latitude of 35.140 North and a longitude of 5.991 West.

No casualties have been reported at the time of writing.

The north of Morocco saw several earthquakes recently, including one that hit the northern province of Tetouan on September 6 with a magnitude of 4.0 degrees on the Richter scale.

The province of Taounate, 87 kilometers from the city of Fez, saw two earthquakes in five days. One on June 30 with a magnitude of 4.9 degrees on the Richter scale, and a second on July 5 with a magnitude of 3.4 degrees.

Taounate is located in north-eastern Morocco. The region has experienced several earthquakes, including a quake with a magnitude of 2.0 degrees on the Richter scale, on March 15, that hit the province of Driouch, 55 kilometers from the city of Nador.

A stronger quake of a magnitude of 4.0 degrees on the Richter scale hit the province of Driouch on December 5, 2019.

The city of Al Hoceima, also located in northern Morocco, recorded one of the deadliest earthquakes in the country in 2004.

With a magnitude of 6.3 degrees, the tremor had a maximum perceived intensity of IX (violent) on the Mercalli intensity scale.

The natural disaster of Al Hoceima killed more than 600 people, injured 926, and left 15,000 homeless.