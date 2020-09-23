The digital training courses will be available in French and Arabic.

Rabat – Facebook launched on Tuesday in Casablanca a new program called “Boost with Facebook” that aims to train 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Morocco in social media business strategies.

Facebook pledges to help advance enterprises around the world amid the COVID-19 crisis by offering free digital marketing education.

Vous êtes entrepreneurs au Maroc et votre entreprise rencontre des difficultés en raison de la pandémie du Covid19? Vous… Publiée par La Startup Factory sur Lundi 21 septembre 2020

The initiative is set to benefit 1,000 enterprises, including 2,000 individuals, throughout Morocco. It will do so via educational tools on the company’s digital platforms: Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram.

Enterprises eligible for the program must have two to 50 employees, have been active for more than a year, face difficulty due to the COVID-19 crisis, and be based in Morocco.

The Boost with Facebook program includes four modules offering knowledge about various skills. These range from the basic use of Facebook pages and groups management, to customer prospecting, to creating and managing publicity on Facebook, and more.

CEO and Founder of LastartupFactory Mehdi Alaoui acknowledged the value of the program during the virtual inauguration ceremony, saying that “2020 has been a challenging period for all enterprises around the world, including Morocco.”

Alaoui indicated that LastartupFactory adapted the “Boost with Facebook” program to address specific needs of client management during the pandemic, as well as review their existing strategies to deliver products and solutions.

Registration is open via the program’s official website, https://www.boostwithfacebook.ma/. All content will be available in French and Arabic.

Facebook launched the initiative in partnership with LaStartupFactory and the Agency of Digital Development (ADD), an affiliate of the Ministry of Industry and Digital Economy.

Other partners include Morocco’s Federation of Information, Technologies, Telecommunications and Off-shoring (APEBI), and Attijariwafa Bank.

LaStartupFactory will manage efforts related to the promotion of technology and innovation, while APEBI and Attijariwafa Bank will support raising awareness about the importance of digital marketing.