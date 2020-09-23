Spanish Official: Mutual Trust, Dialogue Underlie Morocco-Spain Relations

The Moroccan and Spanish representatives spoke about the importance of relations between the two countries, vowing more efforts to boost “exemplary cooperation.”

Rabat – Pau Mari-Klose, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Spanish Congress of Deputies said on Tuesday that relations between Morocco and Spain are based on “mutual trust and permanent dialogue.”

The Spanish official said the trust and dialogue between the two countries make their partnership “exemplary.”

Mari-Klose made the remarks after a meeting with Morocco’s Ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich.

Recent statistics show Spain as Morocco’s top economic partner in 2019 accounting for 28.4% of the country’s total foreign trade with the EU.

Earlier this month, Spain and Morocco approved a cooperative agreement on security and the fight against crime.

Commenting on the development of cooperation between the two countries, Mari-Klose welcomed the exemplary nature of collaboration between the two countries in many areas, including politics, culture, and economy.

He also underlined the importance of promoting parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, “which is fundamental in consolidating bilateral relations.”

Benyaich also lauded the excellent relations between Morocco and Spain, saying despite the difficulties and challenges resulting from the pandemic, the partnership “has only been further strengthened.”

The meeting of the two officials followed recent talks between Benyaich and Spain’s government delegate in the autonomous community of Madrid, Jose Manuel Franco Pardo.

In the meeting, the two representatives spoke about the reinforced relations between Morocco and Spain.

Pardo also vowed his government will help facilitate the integration of Morocco’s community in Spain.

Moroccans remain the majority of non-EU workers who are registered for social security in Spain in 2020.