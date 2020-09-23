Morocco Aborts Drug Trafficking Attempt, Seizes 2 Tonnes of Cannabis

The suspects are on the run.

Rabat – Morocco’s police aborted a drug trafficking attempt in Casablanca on Tuesday, seizing 1.992 tonnes of cannabis resin.

In formation from the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) enabled police’s drug seizure.

Security services managed to spot a car suspected of trafficking cannabis near Tit Mellil near Casablanca, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

The driver of the car and its companion refused to comply with police orders, exposing the lives of police officials to “serious and dangerous threats..”

The two suspects fled the scene in another car.

Investigations revealed that the seized car, where the cannabis resin was hidden, had false license plates.

Morocco’s police opened an investigation to identify the suspects involved in the case and arrest all possible accomplices involved in the drug trafficking network.

The DGSN also is investigating the suspects’ possible links with international drug trafficking networks.

The operation is part of Morocco’s efforts to combat drug trafficking across the country and its borders.

The country’s security services are intensifying their approach to combat drug trafficking with serial operations, enabling Morocco’s police to seize tonnes of cannabis and thousands of psychotropic pills.

One of the operations took place last week, when police seized nearly one tonne of cannabis resin in a commercial car registered abroad at Morocco’s Tangier-Med port.

Security operations from DGSN, DGST, and other units enabled Morocco’s police to seize 179,657 tonnes of cannabis and its derivatives in 2019. The number represents an increase of 127 tonnes compared to 2018.

Police also seized hard drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.