The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 17,581 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,397 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Today’s figure raises the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 107,743.

The country also reported another 2,361 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 88,244, with a national recovery rate of 81.9%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 29 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,918. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 17,581 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23.

Morocco counts 281 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 47 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 21,107 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,349,630 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,120 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco and the cities of Casablanca and Mohammedia are currently under strict lockdown measures.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 338 new cases and one death.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 212 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 155 new cases. The region recorded two COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 142 new cases and five additional fatalities.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 112 new cases and four fatalities.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 111 new cases and one death.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 70 new infections. Fez-Meknes saw two additional fatalities.

The regions of the Oriental (72 new cases), Guelmim-Oued Noun (29), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (22), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (14) did not report any additional fatalities.

While Morocco mobilizes resources to curb the spread of the virus within its territory, Moroccan scientist Moncef Slaoui, head of the US’ Operation Warp Speed to find a COVID-19 vaccine, said that his team is likely to have a vaccine ready by December.

The US could use the vaccine for the elderly and health care workers in January, said the Moroccan scientist, noting that it would be available for all later in January and in February, March, and April.