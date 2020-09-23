Morocco Arrests 4 For Human Trafficking, Irregular Migration

Moroccan police are now searching for more possible accomplices and investigating one of the suspect’s potential activities with international irregular migration networks.

Rabat – Morocco’s police arrested on Wednesday four people for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and the organization of irregular migration in Sale, Rabat’s twin city.

Police arrested the suspects aged between 24 and 38 in collaboration with Morocco’s General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

One of the suspects is the subject of an investigation notice at the national level for violent crimes, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced today.

DGSN said 33 Moroccans who are candidates for irregular migration, including four minors, accompanied the suspects.

A search operation led police to seize a traditional fishing boat and a vehicle belonging to a car rental company.

Police also seized money in national and European currencies suspected to come from irregular migration activities, DGSN said.

Security services put the four main suspects in custody as part of a preliminary investigation to determine the international links of the criminal network and to arrest other possible accomplices in the case.

Morocco’s security units have intensified their approach to crack down on irregular migration and human trafficking networks.

The country recently carried out a score of operations aborting irregular migration attempts and arresting suspects involved in criminal activities related to human trafficking.

One of the recent operations took place on September 2, when Morocco’s police arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in irregular migration.

Police caught the suspects in the act of attempting to help five migrants immigrate, including a minor, via a sea route to the coast of the Canary Islands.

Security services arrested 27,317 would-be migrants in 2019, including 20,141 foreign nationals.

Moroccans represented 26% of those arrested trying to immigrate without documents.

In 2019, Morocco aborted more than 74,000 undocumented migration attempts.