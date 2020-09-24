Moroccan Family in Ireland Protests Unfair Verdict for Azzam’s Murder Case

The Moroccan community in Ireland mourned the death of the 18year-old Azzam last year, after he was stabbed five times to death.

Rabat – The family of Azzam Raguragui, a 18-year-old Moroccan teenager who was stabbed to death in Ireland in 2019, is protesting the “unfair verdict” a legal jury announced on September 18.

The family launched a petition on Change.org to condemn the unfair verdict after a jury in the Criminal Courts of Justice said the suspect was found guilty for manslaughter only.

“The verdict was surprising to everyone and very disappointing,” Azzam’s father said in the petition.

“The jury was unfair and contrary to all expectations and evidence presented by the police. Hence I decided with my family to speak publicly about the inqualitable verdict which we will appeal.”

Azzam’s family described the crime as “heinous.”

The Moroccan teenager died after sustaining serious wounds from five stabs in Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin.

He was killed while he was walking to an Iftar (the Muslim fast-breaking meal) at at a local mosque.

Despite medical intervention, the attack claimed the life of the Moroccan teenager shortly after he was transferred to the hospital.

“This tragedy left my family, neighbours and everyone that knew Azzam in a huge shock until today,” the father said.

The jury in the court found the 17-year-old guilty of “manslaughter only.” Manslaughter is generally considered a less severe offense than murder. Azzam’s parents are appealing for the defendant to be charged with murder, an acknowledgement that their son’s killing was spiteful and unjustified.

The Irish Times reported that the mother of Azzam “stormed from the court” and cried that the verdict was not fair.

The Moroccan community in Ireland mourned the death of the 18-year-old with testimonies of good memories.

The community wrote a post on social networks, saying that Azzam was known to be “so friendly, helpful, and easy going.”