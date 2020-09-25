The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 18,592 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, September 25.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,423 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 112,522.

The country also reported another 1,746 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 91,932. The national recovery rate is 81.7%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 42 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,998. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 18,592 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, September 25.

Morocco counts 368 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 42 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 21,577 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,392,629 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,096 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, more than three times the number of today’s second-worst affected region. Casablanca-Settat represents the highest overall number of COVID-19 cases in any region in Morocco.

Casablanca-Settat also reported 11 fatalities today.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 324 new cases. The region, which includes Morocco’s capital, also recorded three additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 237 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 171 new cases. The region recorded five deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 129 new cases and three fatalities.

The Oriental region registered 119 new cases and four COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 112 new cases and three additional fatalities.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 93 new infections. Fez-Meknes saw three more COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 88 new cases and five deaths.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (21 new COVID-19 cases), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (19), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (14) did not report any additional fatalities.

As case counts continue to rise, to limit the spread of COVID-19, the government has closed 118 schools across the country.

The move follows the detection of 413 COVID-19 cases in schools throughout Morocco, according to the Ministry of Education.

Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi announced on Thursday that 807 teachers have also tested positive for the virus along with 129 administrative executives and 79 civil servants.