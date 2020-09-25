The new program seeks to promote consular services in favor of Morocco’s community in the US.

Rabat – Morocco’s Consulate General in New York announced on Friday the launch of its “Open Doors” program in the service of the Moroccan community in the US.

The program seeks to enable Moroccans in the country to benefit from its services.

“Open Doors” also aims to serve as a communication platform between different segments of the community, the statement from the consulate said.

Under the program, components of the consulate will offer their services to the Moroccan diaspora in the US on Saturday, October 17, and on Saturday, November 28. The consulate will provide its Open Doors services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The consulate general in New York will announce the Open Doors program schedule for next year in January 2021,” the statement added.

The Moroccan consulate in New York reopened its doors on July 6 for its US-based community after a few months of activity suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the US, the consulate vowed to reinforce efforts to assist all members of the diaspora and stranded Moroccans in the country.

Tens of thousands of Moroccans found themselves stuck abroad after Morocco introduced a lockdown and a state of emergency to limit the spread of the mandemic. The measures included closing Morocco’s country’s borders.

In March, the consulate launched a campaign to facilitate communications and provide healthcare and other forms of assistance for the Moroccan community in the US after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Consulates and embassies of Morocco around the world launched similar campaigns at the request of King Mohammed VI.

In June, Morocco started to repatriate its stranded citizens, estimated at over 33,000, through special flights and ferries.

Morocco’s airline Royal Air Maroc, and Air Arabia Maroc, also launched special flights to assist Moroccans stranded abroad and members of the diaspora to return to the country.

The special flights are also open now for foreigners residing in Morocco and their families, tourists who have hotel reservations, and business men and women with invitations from Moroccan companies.