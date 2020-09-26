Denmark’s Ambassador Danish Companies Eager to Invest in Morocco

Denmark’s Ambassador to Morocco, Nikolaj Harris, has revealed the growing interest of Danish companies to invest in Morocco, according to a statement from Morocco’s House of Representatives.

The Danish ambassador met with the House of Representatives’ Speaker, Habib El Malki, on Thursday to discuss the investment opportunities in Morocco.

During the meeting, Harris said that Danish businesses are very interested in investing in Morocco, especially in industrial zones such as the Tangier Free Zone, located near the Tangier Med Port.

Pointing to Morocco’s important infrastructure projects, the Danish diplomat expressed his optimism that companies from his country will invest more frequently in the North African country.

The “huge rapprochement” between Morocco and Denmark in recent years also gave birth to several cooperation opportunities, said Harris. He specifically mentioned issues of common interest, such as the environment, green economy, socio-economic development, and the exchange of expertise.

Harris also discussed the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the common challenges that it induced, such as the need to find a balance between the safety of citizens and the protection of the economy.

For his part, El Malki welcomed Danish companies to invest in Morocco, saying the country offers great opportunities for foreign investors.

The politician highlighted some of Morocco’s assets, such as its location, security, and stability.

El Malki stressed that Morocco represents a gateway for Danish investors, and Europeans in general, to reach a large number of African markets.

The Moroccan official also underlined Morocco’s ongoing project to establish a new development model that can ensure social justice and reduce territorial disparities.

As a “pioneer” in the field of social justice, Denmark can help Morocco achieve some of its ambitions through experience sharing, El Malki said.