The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 19,050 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 26.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,719 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 115,241.

The country also reported another 2,218 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 patients is now 94,150. The national recovery rate is 81.7%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 43 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,041. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

Morocco counts 374 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 40 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 21,527 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,414,156 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,397 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, more than three times the number of today’s second-worst affected region. Casablanca-Settat represents the highest overall number of COVID-19 cases in any region in Morocco.

Casablanca-Settat also reported 18 fatalities today.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 315 new cases. The region, which includes Morocco’s capital, also recorded two additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 283 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 143 new cases. The region recorded three deaths.

The Oriental region registered 134 new cases and five COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 109 new cases and five deaths.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 106 new cases and four fatalities.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 95 new cases and two additional fatalities.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 64 new infections. The region also saw four more COVID-19-related deaths.

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (43 new COVID-19 cases), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (21), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (9) did not report any additional fatalities.