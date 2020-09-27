Head of UN Mission in Libya Commends Morocco’s Efforts to End Crisis

Morocco renewed its commitment to continue to support efforts seeking to end the Libya crisis, emphasizing that a solution should be political away from any foreign interference.

Rabat – Acting UN envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, joined a lengthy list of high-level officials who have commended Morocco’s efforts to find an agreed-upon solution to the Libyan crisis.

During an interview with Al Arabiya, the UN official expressed support for the efforts Morocco made in the framework of the Libya talks in Bouznika from September 6-10.

She said the dialogue aimed at contributing to the success of the process carried out under the auspices of the UN to find a solution to the Libyan crisis.

Williams also discussed her visit to Morocco during the interview, saying her trip to Rabat in August was “very good.”

The official said she is in “constant” contact with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita as well as other government officials.

Expressing satisfaction with the role of dialogue between the parties to the conflict, Williams stressed that the discussions between the Tobruk Parliament and the High Council of State focused on Article 15 of the Libyan political agreement.

The article concerns the understanding between the High Council of State and other sovereign positions.

Williams recalled that the talks in Bouznika between the delegations of the High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk mainly “focused on the skills required for appointment to these posts and that the discussions should not evoke specific names.”

Williams said that the recommendations will be submitted to the Libya Political Dialogue for consideration.

The envoy stressed that there is a desire to bring together the presidents of the High Council of State, Khaled Al Mishri, and the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, to approve and sign the agreement the two delegations reached in Bouznika.

Williams’ interview comes amid Morocco’s vows to continue to support a mutually acceptable solution to the Libya crisis.

During his speech at the 75th UN General Assembly, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said Morocco holds a neutral position in the Libya conflict.

The Moroccan official also reiterated that the North African country believes in a political solution to end the conflict based on dialogue, refusing foreign and military intervention — an action that would cause more tension and humanitarian crises.