Switzerland Imposes Quarantine on Travelers Coming From Morocco

Morocco is among 15 countries that Switzerland added to its travel restrictions to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Rabat – Switzerland has imposed a quarantine on travelers coming from Morocco in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government of Switzerland announced the news on Friday, imposing a 10-day quarantine on travelers arriving from 15 more countries, including Morocco.

The country will update the restriction list on September 28.

“A negative test result does not remove the quarantine,” the Swiss government underlined.

Anyone who stayed in a country or an area with an increased risk of infection should spend 10 days in quarantine upon their arrival in Switzerland, regardless of their health condition.

“The states and areas concerned are defined on a list. This list is updated regularly due to the epidemiological situation,” the statement clarified.

The website of the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health listed the new countries in bold.

In addition to Morocco, the new countries include Belgium, Denmark, Ecuador, Ireland, Iceland, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Slovenia, Hungary, and the UK.

The countries join 44 others that were already on Switzerland’s list that imposes a quarantine on travelers.

The initial list includes Spain, the US, Lebanon, Argentina, and other states where the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Switzerland is estimated at 51,864 cases, including 42,700 recoveries and 1,778 deaths.

In August, the EU removed Morocco from its list of countries deemed safe for non-essential travel after a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the North African country.

Morocco continues to report between 1,000 and 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Morocco has confirmed 115,241 COVID-19 cases since March, including 94,150 recoveries and 2,041 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 19,050 as of September 26.