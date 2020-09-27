Morocco Confirms 2,444 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 117,685

While COVID-19 continues to spread in Casablanca-Settat and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, six of Morocco’s 12 regions recorded fewer than 100 new cases.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco confirmed 2,444 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Since March 2, the North African country has confirmed a total of 117,685 cases of the virus.

Active cases in the country currently stand at 20,025, a rate of 55 per 100,000 people.

Of Morocco’s total COVID-19 patients, 369 are in critical condition.

The health ministry also confirmed 28 new deaths, bring the COVID-19-related death toll to 2,069. The fatality rate is 1.8%.

Meanwhile, 1,441 more patients have recovered. In total, 95,591 people in Morocco have recovered from the coronavirus. The recovery rate is 81.2%.

In the past 24 hours, labs throughout the country excluded 21,509 cases of the virus through testing. Morocco has tested more than 2.5 million people for COVID-19 since March.

COVID-19 cases in Morocco, by the region

Despite the efforts of Casablanca authorities to control the spread of COVID-19 in the city and the region as a whole, cases continue to rise in Casablanca-Settat.

The region recorded 969 cases and six deaths in 24 hours. Of this total, 659 cases and five deaths emerged in the city of Casablanca.

Rabat-Sale Kenitra confirmed 348 new cases and five deaths on Sunday. Most of the cases are spread throughout Sale (73 cases, three deaths), Skhirat-Temara (66 cases), Kenitra (54 cases), and Rabat (50 cases, two deaths).

Morocco’s southwestern Souss-Massa region confirmed 333 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra, in central Morocco, recorded 226 cases and two deaths.

Marrakech-Safi has seen a reduction in daily new cases. The region recorded 187 infections in 24 hours and six deaths; 98 of these cases and five of these deaths were reported in the city of Marrakech.

The Draa-Tafilalet region confirmed 143 cases and three deaths.

The remaining regions in Morocco each confirmed fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. These regions include Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hociema (84 cases, no deaths), Fez-Meknes (66 cases, one death), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (38 cases, no deaths), and the Oriental (34 cases, three deaths).

Guelmim-Oued Noun and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab, southern Morocco, confirmed only nine and seven new cases of COVID-19, respectively. Neither region reported any new deaths on Sunday.