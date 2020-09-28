Fez Smart Factory New Industrial Zone to Generate Over 5,000 Jobs

The Euromed University of Fez (UEMF) is set to present its project of the “Fez Smart Factory” industrial zone on Tuesday, September 29.

The large infrastructure, to be built in the campus of UEMF, is expected to generate over 5,000 direct jobs after its achievement.

On Tuesday, UEMF and its partners will unveil in a press conference the design of the Fez Smart Factory and present more details about the project.

The industrial zone requires an investment of MAD 104 million ($11.18 million). Millennium Challenge Account-Morocco (MCA-Morocco) will provide up to 50% of the budget through its Sustainable Industrial Zones Fund (FONZID). The Fez-Meknes Regional Council will cover the remaining costs.

UEMF, the Fez-Taza section of the General Confederation of Enterprises in Morocco (CGEM), and engineering company Alten Delivery Center-Maroc are contributing to other aspects of the project.

According to UEMF, the objective of the Fez Smart Factory is to establish innovative industrial reception areas to develop the competitiveness of the regional industry by focusing on Industry 4.0.

The industrial zone also aims to provide the necessary conditions for existing industrial units to achieve a digital transition and promote the use of smart technological tools.

Extending over 11 hectares, the Fez Smart Factory will include a large business center that will host 40 entrepreneurs, 30 startups, 10 engineering companies, five research and development laboratories, and several incubators.

The industrial zone will also include the first Industry 4.0 model factory in Morocco. The factory will host up to 93 different smart workshops.

After its achievement, the project is expected to generate MAD 5 billion ($537.39 million) in investments and over 5,000 jobs for high-skilled workers.