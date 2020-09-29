Morocco’s Ministry of Education and the Millennium Challenge Account-Morocco (MCA-Morocco) agency have equipped 34 schools in the northern region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima with computers and other equipment. The hardware will benefit 33,234 students and 862 teachers.

Completed on September 25, the equipment operation falls within MCA-Morocco’s “Secondary Education” project, aiming to improve the quality of education in Moroccan middle and high schools.

In a joint press release issued on September 28, the Ministry of Education and MCA-Morocco said the new equipment will strengthen the performance of schools and improve the learning process and the academic results of students.

The computers would also allow teachers to provide high-quality online lessons, especially as many schools are closed due to COVID-19.

The equipment, worth nearly MAD 15 million ($1.62 million), includes 1,698 laptops, 146 desktop computers, 460 video projectors and projection screens, as well as several printers, data storage servers, and Wi-Fi routers.

The initiative’s organizers are set to provide training to teachers and administrative staff at the beneficiary schools on how to use the new equipment.

The beneficiary schools are located in Tangier-Asilah (10 establishments), Tetouan (nine), Larache (seven), Chefchaouen (six), Fahs-Anjra (one), and Ouezzane (one). They include both middle schools and high schools.

The “Secondary Education” project, which englobes the recent initiative, has an overall budget of $111.4 million. It goes in line with Morocco’s 2015-2030 vision for education reform and focuses on three main axes.

The project aims to establish an integrated model to improve Moroccan middle and high schools. It also seeks to reinforce students’ learning and promote digital tools. Finally, it hopes to develop a new approach for maintaining educational infrastructure and equipment.