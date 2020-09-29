Morocco recorded 39 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,152.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,076 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 121,183.

The country also reported another 2,785 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 patients is now 100,253. The national recovery rate is 82.7%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 39 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,152. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 18,778 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.

Morocco counts 440 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 49 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,753 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,477,303 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,024 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 10 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 202 new cases. The region also recorded three additional deaths.

The Oriental region registered 196 new cases and four COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 142 new cases and five additional fatalities.

The Souss-Massa region follows with 135 new cases. The region recorded two deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 134 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 70 new cases and two deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 60 new cases. The region recorded zero deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 57 new infections. Fez-Meknes saw five more COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded 27 new COVID-19 infections and no additional deaths.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Finally, the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region confirmed six new cases and zero fatalities.