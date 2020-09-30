Morocco’s CCM to Stream Movies Online in Tribute of Late Touria Jabrane

The Moroccan Cinematographic Center (CCM) is set to begin streaming several movies in commemoration of the memory of late artist Touria Jabrane.

The CCM will begin streaming the movies on Friday, October 2, marking 40 days since the death of Touria Jabrane.

Jabrane died from cancer on August 24, leaving behind a legacy that shaped Morocco’s artistic scene.

The selected movies feature the Moroccan artist in leading roles. The CCM will share the movie list on its website on Friday.

Viewers can watch each movie for a period of 24 hours on a set date, similarly to the streaming program the CCM launched during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a statement published Wednesday, the CCM reiterated its condolences to the family of Touria Jabrane and thanked the producers who agreed to grant the streaming rights of the movies.

Who was Touria Jabrane?

Born in 1952 in Casablanca, Touria Jabrane grew up in the Moroccan metropolis and graduated from the Ministry of Culture’s National Conservatory.

She began her acting career in 1972 with the theatre troupe “Masrah Nass” (The theatre of the people), working alongside emblematic dramatist Tayyeb Saddiki.

In 1978, Jabrane played her first roles in television and cinema. Jabrane made her debut in cinema starring in the film “Omar Al Mokhtar.” Some of her most famous appearances were in the movies “Bamou” and “Noura.”

In 1987, Touria Jabrane co-founded a new troupe with her husband, Abdelouahed Ouzri, called “Masrah Alyaoum” (The theatre of today).

Since the late 1970s, the Moroccan actress has made a series of appearances on television, notably in comedy roles. The joyful and funny characters she played made her an iconic comedian and earned her a special place in the collective memory of Moroccans who witnessed the early days of television.

In addition to being an emblematic actress, Touria Jabrane was also an activist and participated in the founding of several NGOs defending human rights.

In 2007, the then-Head of Government, Abbas El Fassi, nominated her as minister of culture. Jabrane worked as a member of the government for two years, until her health condition prevented her from continuing to carry out her functions.

During her tenure as Minister of Culture, Touria Jabrane launched reading and music festivals and participated in the development of agreements between artists and local authorities.

