Participants from Morocco have earned 11 medals at the 2020 Istanbul International Inventions Fair (ISIF’20). Moroccan inventions won two gold medals, four silver medals, and five bronze medals.

The event’s jury awarded two gold medals to the Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences (EMSI). Two silver medals also went to EMSI, and one went to each the National School of Applied Sciences (ENSA) of Fez and an independent inventor.

Meanwhile, two bronze medals went to groups from ENSA Fez, two to independent inventors, and one to the Mohammadia School of Engineers (EMI) in Rabat.

Morocco’s inventions fall within the fields of medicine, energy, digital software, and mechanics.

Seven other Moroccan inventions featured in the event but did not receive an award.

In total, innovators entered 519 inventions from across the world into the competition. Inventors competed for two grand prizes, 44 gold medals, 70 silver medals, and 96 bronze medals.

The winners received their awards during an online ceremony on Monday, September 28. President of the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA) Alireza Rastegar attended the event, alongside several world-renowned inventors and engineers.

In a statement to the press, the president of Moroccan inventors association (OFEED), Majid El Bouazzaoui, said it is the first time that Morocco has won 11 medals at the international event.

He also highlighted the participation and victory of a 15-year-old Moroccan inventor, Mohamed Yalouh.

The jury that selected the winning inventions based its decisions on several criteria, including the progress of the invention and its patent application. Nine experts, including Morocco’s El Bouazzaoui, evaluated the inventions. Jury members, however, did not have the right to evaluate inventions from their compatriots to avoid conflicts of interest.