The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 18,744 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,470 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 123,653.

The country also reported another 2,462 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 patients is now 102,715. The national recovery rate is 83.1%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 42 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,194. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 18,744 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30.

Morocco counts 432 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 54 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,358 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,497,661 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,303 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 16 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 232 new cases. The region also recorded one additional death.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 169 new cases. The region recorded four deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 165 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The Oriental region registered 160 new cases and three COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 124 new cases and nine additional fatalities.

The Souss-Massa region follows with 113 new cases. The region recorded one death.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 79 new cases and zero fatalities.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 56 new infections. Fez-Meknes saw zero new COVID-19-related deaths.

The regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (45 new cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (17), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (7) did not record any additional fatalities.