King Mohammed VI Extends Condolences to Kuwaiti Emir After Death of Sheikh Sabah

The King also extended congratulations to the new emir of Kuwait for his appointment to replace Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI addressed a message of condolences on Wednesday to the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, following the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In the letter, the King said he learned “with great sorrow and deep emotion the news of the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.”

He also expressed on behalf of the Moroccan people his “deep condolences and his sincere feelings of compassion following” their loss.

The King said that after the death of the late emir, the Arab ummah lost “one of its wise” leaders.

The late emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died on September 29 at the age of 91.

Following the announcement of his death, Kuwait appointed Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the state’s new leader.

King Mohammed VI also extended congratulations to the new emir of Kuwait.

In the letter, the King shared his best wishes for health, well-being, and success to lead the Kuwaiti people to further progress and prosperity.

The King also expressed “great satisfaction” with the strong relations between the two countries, reiterating his determination to work together with the new emir to further develop cooperation.

The 83-year-old Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah previously served as the minister of defense and the minister of interior. Following the 1990 Gulf War, he became the minister of labor and social affairs until 1992.

From 1994 to 2003, he acted as the deputy chief of the Kuwaiti National Guard.