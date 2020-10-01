The Jardin Majorelle Foundation pledged to offer free protective face masks to visitors who do not have their own.

Rabat – Morocco’s Jardin Majorelle Foundation announced the reopening of the Majorelle Garden and the Berber Museum starting Thursday.

Both the museum and the garden are set to operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The foundation stressed in a press release that it complies with all government health provisions, including social distancing, wearing face masks, providing hydro-alcoholic gels, and measuring the body temperature of visitors at the entrance.

The foundation also pledged to offer free protective face masks to visitors who do not have them.

Majorelle Garden, the most famous garden in Marrakech, closed its doors in mid-March amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Morocco. The decision followed the Ministry of the Interior’s ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people on March 14.

Majorelle Garden is one of the main attractions for tourists who visit Marrakech for its historical value and its association with iconic French designer Yves Saint Laurent, who purchased the garden in 1980.

After his death, Saint Laurent’s body was cremated, and his ashes were scattered in the garden.

French painter Jacques Majorelle who lived in Marrakech developed the two and a half-acre garden over 40 years.

In 2011, the Berber Museum was established in Jacques Majorelle’s former painting workshop, under the instructions of King Mohammed VI to show arts of Amazigh culture in Morocco. The Berber Museum includes more than 600 items that Yves Saint Laurent collected with the help of French businessman Pierre Berge.

The items include clothes, adornments, and accessories from several regions in Morocco.

Majorelle Garden, among other features, make Marrakech a leading tourist destination in Morocco.

TripAdvisor, the largest tourism platform in the world, has featured Marrakech as among the top 25 destinations across the world. The company placed Marrakech 21st, describing it as a “magical place.”