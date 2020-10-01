The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 19,679 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 1.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,391 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 126,044.

The country also reported another 1,421 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 patients is now 104,136. The national recovery rate is 82.6%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 35 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,229. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 19,679 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 1.

Morocco counts 437 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 54 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,155 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,517,816 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,250 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to nine fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 228 new cases. The capital region also recorded six additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 219 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 140 new cases. The region recorded five deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa confirmed 135 new cases and recorded three deaths.

The Oriental region registered 105 new cases and three COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 92 new cases and two fatalities.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 86 new cases and two additional fatalities.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 62 new infections. Fez-Meknes saw one additional COVID-19-related death.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases, in addition to one death.

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (25 new COVID-19 cases), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (18) did not record any additional fatalities.