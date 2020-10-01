Morocco Strengthens Economic Diplomacy in Post-COVID-19 Recovery

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened on Thursday its fifth training seminar for economic advisers of Morocco’s embassies abroad to mobilize Morocco’s diplomatic network for the country’s economic recovery.

Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita chaired the opening of the seminar, which runs from October 1-2. Representatives of several sectoral departments, national agencies, and Moroccan employers attended the seminar’s launch.

In his opening address, Bourita recalled the MAD 120 billion ($12.97 billion) economic recovery plan King Mohammed VI presented in his July 29 Throne Day speech. The King’s roadmap for Morocco’s post-containment economic recovery also includes the creation of a strategic investment fund.

The King called for effective, responsible engagement in the strategy from all stakeholders. The outcome “should be commensurate with current challenges and live up to the expectations of the Moroccan people,” the monarch stated in his speech.

Morocco aims to “draw lessons from this [pandemic] experience,” King Mohammed VI stressed, underlining the need for a future-oriented economic approach. Public-private partnerships earned a specific mention in the King’s vision for the strategic investment fund.

Although the COVID-19 crisis “has been fraught with difficulties, it also presents a large number of opportunities arising from the new conditions of the global economic architecture,” Minister Bourita said.

The pandemic has presented Morocco with the chance to reposition itself in the current global restructuring. Morocco can better integrate itself into global value chains and international trade flows, Bourita continued.

Economic diplomacy plays an essential role in Morocco’s economic recovery. The country should therefore mobilize a “reactive diplomatic network,” Bourita said, emphasizing Morocco’s “many strategic and competitive assets.”

The official outlined opportunities for both Moroccan and foreign economic actors, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.