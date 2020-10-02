38 COVID-19 Cases Among Regional Baccalaureate Exams Candidates in Morocco

The exams started on Monday, October 1 after the ministry postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education announced on Thursday that 38 students who sat for the 2019/2020 baccalaureate regional exams tested positive for COVID-19

Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi said the total number of candidates who sat for the regional exams is estimated at over 321,000 students.

The minister vowed that his department is committed to a strict medical protocol put in place to protect the health of the candidates and the administrative officials tasked with ensuring that the exams are running smoothly.

The exams started on October 1 and will end on October 3.

Students who could not join exam rooms due to special circumstances will have the right to retake the exam on October 22 -23.

The ministry initially postponed the exams due to the worsening COVID-19 situation to protect students and teachers from the pandemic.

In his statement, Minister Amzazi welcomed the efforts by the teaching staff, local authorities, and students who contributed to the success of “this important national event in an exceptional situation imposed by COVID-19.”

Despite efforts, the ministry acknowledged that 413 students in Morocco have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Amzazi said on September 25 that 807 teachers also tested positive for the pandemic along with 129 administrative executives and 79 civil servants.

Morocco has since closed 118 schools, with authorities looking to re-open as soon as the country’s COVID-19 situation improves.

Moroccan authorities initially opted for distance learning during this new school year. The ministry, however, offered parents the option to choose in-person education.