The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 20,258 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, October 2.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,521 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 128,565.

The country also reported another 1,908 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 106,044. The national recovery rate is 82.5%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 34 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,263. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 20,258 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, October 2.

Morocco counts 451 patients with severe symptoms. Approximately 51 are under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,077 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,537,893 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,247 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to nine fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 215 new cases. The capital region also recorded two additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa confirmed 210 new cases and recorded zero deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 169 new cases and five additional fatalities.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 165 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

The Oriental region registered 158 new cases and two COVID-19-related deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 150 new cases. The region recorded five deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 81 new cases and one death.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 58 new infections. Fez-Meknes saw three additional COVID-19-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the southern regions Guelmim-Oued Noun (32 new COVID-19 cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (21) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (15) did not record any additional fatalities.

As part of the nationwide campaign to raise awareness against the spread of COVID-19, Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani shed light yesterday on the impact of the pandemic on the elderly Moroccans.

“Although all age groups are exposed to COVID-19 infection, the elderly face the highest risk. We need to further raise awareness around their health needs,” El Othmani said in Rabat on October 1 in observance of the International Day for Older Persons.

The Moroccan official indicated that while COVID-19 has caused enormous repercussions on the physical and mental health of people across the world, the elderly have suffered relatively significant impacts.