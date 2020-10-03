The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 20,248 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 3.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,663 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 121,228.

The country also reported another 2,643 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 108,687. The national recovery rate is 82.8%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 30 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,263. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 20,248 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 3.

Morocco counts 440 patients with severe symptoms, with 51 under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 20,015 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,557,908 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,475 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to nine fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 170 new cases. The region also recorded three additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 261 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The region of Souss-Massa confirmed 146 new cases and recorded four deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 112 new cases and one additional fatality.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 101 new cases. The region recorded one death.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima registered 99 new cases and zero deaths.

The Oriental region registered 88 new cases and three COVID-19-related deaths.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 42 new infections and saw three additional COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded 24 new COVID-19, reporting one death.

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (17 new COVID-19 cases), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (28) did not record any additional fatalities.