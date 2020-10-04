Morocco Seizes Nearly 4 Tonnes of Cannabis Resin in Nador

Police dismantled an international drug trafficking network during the operation.

Rabat – Security services seized 3.7 tonnes of cannabis resin near Nador, eastern Morocco, on Saturday.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced that the judicial police in Nador dismantled a criminal network active in international drug trafficking.

Police carried out the operation in Ben Taieb, an area near Driouch, 90 kilometers from the city of Nador.

The operation took place after police received “precise information” from the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

حجز ثلاثة أطنان و729 كيلوغرام من مخدر الشيرا، وبندقية وذخيرة للصيد، ومعدات لوجيستيكية، في عملية أمنية مشتركة بين الشرطة القضائية بالناظور ومصالح المديرية العامة لمراقبة التراب الوطني. pic.twitter.com/Blt2eunVsi — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) October 3, 2020

Police arrested four suspects for their alleged links to the criminal drug trafficking network.

Searches enabled police to seize a hunting rifle, 363 cartridges, two large knives, three motorcycles, and 16 bottles of tear gas.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and to arrest possible accomplices.

Morocco has intensified its efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Police have recently carried out a score of operations, arresting dozens of suspects involved in drug trafficking.

One of the more recent operations took place last week, when police seized one tonne of cannabis resin from a farm in Errachidia, southern Morocco.

Last year alone, Morocco’s security services seized 179,657 tonnes of cannabis and its derivatives.

The number represented an increase of 127 tonnes compared to 2018.

Police also seized large amounts of hard drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.