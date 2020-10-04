Morocco Reports 2,044 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 133,272

Despite strict lockdown measures against the spread of COVID-19, the city of Casablanca reported 670 new infections.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco reported 2,044 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Since March 2, the country has confirmed a total of 133,272 cases.

Active cases in Morocco have reached 19,906, an incidence rate of 54.8 per 100,000 people.

Some 461 patients have severe symptoms or are in critical condition.

The ministry also reported 37 new deaths, bringing Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,330. The fatality rate is 1.7%.

As well, 2,349 patients were cleared of the virus. Total recoveries stand at 111,036 and the recovery rate is 83.3%.

Since the pandemic reached Morocco in March, the country has tested more than 2.7 million people for COVID-19. Of this sum, more than 2.5 million tests came back negative.

In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories have produced 20,023 negative COVID-19 tests.

Morocco’s COVID-19 cases by the region

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 966 new cases of COVID-19, more than quadruple that of any other region in Morocco.

Despite strict lockdown measures, cases continue to rise in Casablanca. The health ministry reported 670 new infections and 11 deaths in Morocco’s economic capital on Sunday.

In stark contrast, the second hardest-hit city in the region, Nouaceur, recorded only 64 new cases.

In Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, health authorities confirmed 230 new cases and three deaths. The new cases appeared in Kenitra (58), Skhirate-Temara (56), Sale (40), and Rabat (30), among others.

Souss-Massa saw 175 new cases in the past 24 hours, as well as three deaths. The vast majority of cases appeared in Agadir-Ida-Ou Tanane (114), but all three deaths occurred in Inezgane-Ait Melloul.

Marrakech-Safi recorded 151 new cases and six deaths. Ninety-one of these cases and four of these deaths emerged in the city of Marrakech.

In Beni-Mellal-Khenifra, health authorities reported 155 new cases and four new deaths.

Draa-Tafilalet confirmed 108 new cases and three deaths in 24 hours.

The regions in Morocco that recorded fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday include Fez-Meknes (80 cases, no deaths), the Oriental (72 cases, 3 deaths), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (64 cases, 2 deaths), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (55 cases, no deaths).

With less than 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the southern Guelmim-Oued Noun (16 cases, two deaths) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12 cases, no deaths) regions remain the least-affected in Morocco.