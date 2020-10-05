The equipment supplier of Morocco’s national football teams, Puma, unveiled today the 2020-2021 uniform of the Atlas Lions.

Morocco’s new uniform, available in red and white, has a simplistic design and includes a traditional Moroccan zellige (tilework) pattern on the shoulders.

The red kit includes the Puma logo in white, the collar in green, and the shoulder pattern in a darker shade of red.

Meanwhile, the white uniform has a green Puma logo and the collar and zellige shoulder pattern are red.

Moroccans’ comments about the new design are relatively positive, especially in comparison with the outrage that the previous kit, unveiled in October 2019, caused. The majority of commenters, however, appear to prefer the red uniform.

The Atlas Lions are expected to wear their new jerseys for the first time in their upcoming friendly games against Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo, on October 9 and October 13, respectively.

Will the new uniform bring Morocco better luck?

Morocco’s national squad will also wear the new uniform in the 2021 African Cup of Nations, if they qualify for the competition.

The tournament is set to take place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2021.

Morocco is currently at the first position in Group E of the African Cup Qualifiers, with four games to go. The Atlas Lions finished their first game in a 0-0 draw against Mauritania, before winning their second game 3-0 against Burundi. The fourth team in Group E is the Central African Republic.

To ensure qualification for the 2021 African Cup of Nations, Morocco must finish the group in the first or second position. The Atlas Lions’ mission seems well within reach, considering that their opponents do not have remarkable results in African competitions.

Morocco’s real quest for glory is set to begin in January. The Atlas Lions will attempt to make Moroccans forget the disappointment of the 2019 African Cup of Nations, when Benin eliminated Morocco in the round of 16.