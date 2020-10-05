Morocco’s Oussama Idrissi Signs 5-Year Contract With Sevilla FC

Moroccan international football player Oussama Idrissi has signed a five-year contract with Spanish club Sevilla FC.

The Andalusian club announced the latest addition to its squad Monday morning.

Oussama Idrissi flew to Spain on Sunday evening to begin the new chapter in his career.

“Hi Sevilla. We deliver you lots of goals and assists, a great person, and a real pro. Enjoy Oussama,” wrote Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in a farewell video to its former Moroccan striker.

Idrissi played for AZ Alkmaar between 2018 and 2020. During his two years with Alkmaar, he scored 31 goals and made 18 assists in 81 games.

Dutch media estimated the Moroccan player’s transfer value to be between €12 million and €15 million. Idrissi’s contract with Sevilla FC extends until 2025.

Oussama Idrissi is now the fourth player on Sevilla FC’s squad. The Andalusian club has three Moroccan strikers: Oussama Idrissi, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Munir El Haddadi. Atlas Lions goalkeeper Yassine Bounou also plays for Sevilla FC.

Idrissi was one of the most promising players in the Dutch league Eredivisie, earning the praise of his teammates and coach. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to maintain the same level of performance in the Spanish football league, one of the most competitive in the world.

With Sevilla FC, Oussama Idrissi will compete on many fronts, including the Spanish league, the Spanish cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

The Moroccan striker did not appear on the most recent roster of Atlas Lions coach Vahid Halilhodzic. However, some Moroccan media suggest that Halilhodzic’s decision is due to the administrative procedures linked to Idrissi’s transfer to Sevilla FC rather than the player’s performance.

So far, the 24-year-old player has participated in two games with the Moroccan national team.