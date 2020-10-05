Strong Thunderstorms Hit Southern Morocco on Monday

The thunderstorms started at 12 p.m. and will continue until 11:30 p.m.

Rabat – Morocco’s weather office forecast strong thunderstorms on Monday from 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in two provinces in the south.

The General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) said thunderstorms of orange level will hit the provinces of Aousserd and Oued-Eddahab.

Hail may accompany the hard rains and gusts of the thunderstorms in several areas in the provinces.

Over the weekend, several provinces witnessed rainfall, including Rabat and Tangier.

Morocco expects precipitation like today’s thunderstorms and the weekend’s rainfall to help the country’s agriculture after a hard season in 2019/2020.

Lack of rainfall caused a sharp drop in the production of staple cereals in the last agricultural season.

The Ministry of Agriculture estimates the final production of Morocco’s three main cereals at 32 million quintals.

The number represents a decrease of 39% compared to the previous season.

The 2018/2019 season was an average production year, with 52 million quintals.

Morocco’s government launched campaigns to assist farmers affected by drought.

The agriculture ministry announced in September the establishment of a crop rotation program on an area of 5.8 million hectares for its 2020/2021 agricultural campaign.

The plan takes into account the situation of water resources and the development of climatic conditions in the fall season.