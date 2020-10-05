Former Moroccan-Italian Model Najat Karim Dies From Cancer at 35

The model made it to the finals in the 2009 Miss World competition.

Rabat – Andrea Tironi, the husband of the late Moroccan-Italian model Najat Karim, announced his wife’s death due to cancer on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, Najat did not make it. She fought to the last, with all her strength against an evil that unfortunately had taken everything away from her.”

In a farewell to Najat Karim on Facebook, the husband wrote: “A sunny, determined, intelligent woman. A unique wife, an amazing and sweet mother.”

The Moroccan model, who made it to the 2009 Miss World finals, died at age 35 after a long battle with a cancerous brain tumor.

Grieving his wife’s death, Najat Karim’s husband expressed gratitude to family and friends who fundraised to help the former model cover treatment fees in Germany.

The former model had two surgeries and a few courses of chemotherapy, Italian outlet Il Resto del Carlino reported.

He said that out of respect for Najat’s family and relatives, the funeral will take place in the city of Aosta, “respecting Muslim culture.”

“Have a good trip my love,” he concluded his farewell message.

Tironi also shared on Monday a link for a romantic song by Italy’s Vasco Rossi titled “E,” paying tribute to his beloved wife.

The link accompanies a photo of Najat Karim and their son, Adam.