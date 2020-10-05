English Actor Ben Miller in Love With Morocco After 4-Month Lockdown

Moroccans have “the greatest attitude,” he said. “They want to laugh and make a joke about everything, and their kindness bowls me over.”

English actor and author Ben Miller discovered a new love for Morocco while stuck in the country for four months due to closed borders.

Fans know Miller, 54, for starring in the British Channel 4 sketch show “Armstrong and Miller,” the BBC sketch show “The Armstrong & Miller Show,” and for his lead role as DI Richard Poole in the first two seasons of the BBC crime drama “Death in Paradise.”

In a piece for The Telegraph published on Monday, the London-born actor describes to journalist Caroline Rees how he and his family found themselves locked down in the North African country from March to July.

Miller, his wife Jess, their two children, and another couple with three children landed in Morocco on March 14, the day before the Moroccan government grounded all flights and closed the country’s borders.

Miller’s family holiday was meant to be a 10-day reprieve at a villa in Ourika, some 30 kilometers from Marrakech, before the actor went away for three months to film.

By the time Miller’s family boarded their flight to Morocco, schools had already closed and travel to and from some countries was suspended. The actor, however, was not deterred, telling Rees “everyone in the UK was still quite blase about coronavirus.”

“But the next day, Morocco went into a really strict lockdown and we were stranded. No one was allowed to leave the country, and only one member of the household — that was me — was allowed to leave the house to buy food.”

Rediscovering Morocco through a local lens

Ben Miller is no stranger to Morocco. He first visited the country as a student, telling Rees he had “the best time” and that he has “been back a lot” since then.

Being stuck in Morocco, however, allowed Miller to experience “what it was like to live there.” Diverging from the typical tourist path, Miller lived for four months in Ourika as if he were a resident.

“I’d never normally go wandering around a Berber village,” he told Rees. But with each day, he began exploring more and more of “the tiny Berber villages in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains.”

“At first, people thought all Europeans had coronavirus. When you walked into a village, people would shut shops and close windows. Kids would run after you shouting ‘coronavirus, coronavirus.’ But after we’d been there a while, they started waving,” he recalled.

Describing the “stunning” Moroccan countryside, Miller detailed the “fascinating” scenes that dominated his four months under lockdown: Almost-pink mud-brick houses, chickens running around courtyards, old women working in the fields, people taking their cow for a walk along the road.

“But what was really amazing was seeing the amount of stuff people could carry on a moped. I saw one man carrying chickens, another carrying what looked like a fridge and one man carrying a ladder sideways.”

A sensual experience

Ben Miller attributes his affection for Morocco to its people and culture.

Moroccans have “the greatest attitude,” he said. “They want to laugh and make a joke about everything, and their kindness bowls me over.”

The sights, sounds, and smells of Morocco also draw Miller in time and time again. He describes the souks of Marrakech as “an assault on the senses,” with mounds of dyes, pyramids of spices, “sheepy smelling hides,” and the smell of nutmeg and cinnamon-infused Moroccan coffee.

“And there’s lots of shouting. We were looking forward to showing our friends all of that. But every place was closed,” he added.

In mid-July, when the Moroccan government opened its borders to Moroccan citizens and residents and permitted foreigners in the country to leave on special flights, the Miller family finally experienced their holiday in Oualidia — a beach town on the Atlantic coast — before departing the country.

“The trip has altered my outlook enormously,” Miller said in the Telegraph piece, explaining that he now loves life at home “more than ever.”

Spending so much downtime with his family, he continued, brought him closer to them.

“I never appreciated before how much my wife does at home. It took trying to do it myself in Morocco to understand how exhausting it is,” the English actor added.

The unexpected four-month excursion was full of pleasant surprises, confusion, and at times, stress, but at the end of the day, Miller feels all the more connected to his family and his temporary host country.

“It has made us want to travel more off the beaten track in Morocco. We might do that at Christmas if we can.”