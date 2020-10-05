Morocco counts 457 patients with severe symptoms, with 45 under artificial respiration.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,423 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 134,695.

The country also reported another 2,300 COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers is now 113,336. The national recovery rate is 84.1%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 39 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,369. The mortality rate remains steady at 1.8%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco stands at 18,990 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, October 5.

Morocco counts 457 patients with severe symptoms, with 45 under artificial respiration.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 19,281 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,597,212 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 674 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 17 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 189 new cases. The region also recorded four additional deaths.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 174 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

The Oriental region registered 97 new cases and three COVID-19-related deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 91 new cases and one additional fatality.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 87 new infections and saw three additional COVID-19-related deaths.

The Draa-Tafilalet region follows with 46 new cases. The region recorded one death.

The regions of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (27 new cases) and Souss-Massa (19) each recorded three deaths.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 19 new COVID-19, reporting zero deaths.

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra did not record any additional cases or fatalities.