Rihanna Stirs Backlash For Using Islamic Hadith in Lingerie Fashion Show

Hadiths are accounts of the prophet Muhammad’s life and are sacred in Islam.

Rabat – Muslims and non-Muslims alike have slammed popular singer Rihanna and London-based producer Coucou Chloe after using a musical remix that included an Islamic hadith during a lingerie fashion show.

The background song, to which models wearing lingeries danced during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show over the weekend, includes a narration of an Islamic hadith as a remix.

The hadith used in the song, called “Doom,” talks about judgement day or the end of times.

Offended netizens took to social networks to criticize the song’s producer as well as Rihanna for the decision to use an Islamic hadith in a song.

“i can’t let Rihanna have a pass w appropriating Islam like for her first show the models wore a scarf around their heads and it looked like HIJAB and her second show she used a track that remixed a HADITH….why is no one talking about this, my religion is not y’all’s aesthetic,” one Twitter user wrote.

“There is really no way we can let this slide like a straight up Hadith??? Rihanna baby you screwed up Hard.”

Other Twitter users also directly accused the creator of the song and claimed she included the hadith deliberately.

“I think the person who created the song knew what they were doing. That is a very specific hadith. You have to go looking to find it. It’s not something non-Muslims know unless they research. So the fact that the song is called Doom & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna?”

Other Twitter users felt Rihanna should have been careful and approved music before playing it.

“i just don’t understand how u could let a remix of a hadith go through “unnoticed” by so many different teams who were handling that lingerie show,,like no one thought to question what the arabic came from?? this is so disturbing i hope rihanna apologizes for this,” another Twitter user said.

Coucou Chloe takes “full responsibility.”

In response to heavy criticism, the London-based producer extended an apology to Muslims.

“I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’. The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”

“I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me.”